TUI fly Netherlands Boeing 787 sinks with landing gear through asphalt at Bonaire airport

A Boeing 787-8 plane from the Dutch airline TUI fly Netherlands registered PH-TFM, operating flight OR394 to Amsterdam, crashed with the landing gear through the asphalt on 29 February at Bonaire Flamingo International Airport in the Southern Caribbean, according to several media. The passengers remained unharmed.

The incident took place during the pushback.

The aircraft was smoothly and successfully pulled out of the hole. After an inspection, the aircraft was able to divert to Curaçao for a further inspection on that island.

Jos Hillen, director of Bonaire Airport, reports that the incident is being investigated. When he took office on July 1 last year, he already knew that there was overdue maintenance at the airport and since then several repairs were undertaken.

A TUI spokesperson informed several media that the passengers who were en route to Amsterdam were able to take other flights.