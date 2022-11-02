TUI fly Netherlands Boeing 737 MAX 8 returns to Amsterdam Schiphol after bird strike

TUI Airlines Netherlands flight OR1631 to Gran Canaria, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered PH-TFP, suffered a bird strike on takeoff from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol this Wednesday 2 November.

The flight entered a holding near Rotterdam before turning back for a safe landing at Amsterdam 56 minutes after takeoff. Once on the apron, significant damage was noted on the nose radome.

A replacement aircraft, Boeing 767-300ER registered OO-JNL, eventually operated the flight with a delay of 6 hours.

Vliegtuig TUI fly keert terug naar Schiphol na vogelaanvaring https://t.co/dFaIBQz5UM pic.twitter.com/SKVApMSZ9K — Luchtvaartnieuws.nl (@luchtvaart) November 2, 2022