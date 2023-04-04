Global Crossing Airlines to wet-lease 2 Airbus A320s to TUI fly Netherlands in July-August 2023, 2024 and 2025

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc., better known as GlobalX, announces the signing of an ACMI wet lease agreement to operate two Airbus A320 aircraft for TUI Airlines Netherlands BV, for use in its European summer programmes. GlobalX will provide the aircraft and qualified crews to TUI for peak season flying in July and August, 2023 as well as in 2024 and 2025. From a base of operations in Amsterdam Schiphol, GlobalX will provide daily flights throughout Europe.

“We are honoured to fly for TUI, one of the great airlines of Europe over the next three summer seasons. We greatly appreciate their confidence in us to be able to fly their valued customers to their summer vacations,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“Each year TUI and its airlines require extra aircraft capacity to match the high season demand in our European markets. GlobalX offers a perfect match and we are happy to work with them to fly our guests into their holidays,” said Roel Martens, Head of Aviation Leases at TUI Airline.

Miami, April 3, 2023