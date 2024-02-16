TUI fly Netherlands flight diverts over unruly passenger

On 14 February, a TUI fly Netherlands Boeing 787-800 (registered PH-TFK) operated flight OR703 between Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Willemstad Curacao Airport. Due to an unruly passenger, the crew was forced to divert to the Portuguese island of Terceira.

Passengers told local press that a male passenger showed aggressive behavior and harassed crew members. He mainly eyed Dutch passengers, accusing them of oppressing Curaçaoans. The man is also said to have claimed to be a member of the “No Limit Soldiers“, a notorious Curaçao organized crime group.

Upon arrival at Terceira, the passenger was handed over to local police authorities. After the other passengers could continue their journey.