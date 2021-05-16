Boeing 787 from TUI fly Benelux lands at Guarulhos Airport (São Paulo, Brazil) for 17th time in 2021

Teams from TUI Brasil and Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) met to receive a Boeing 787 from TUI fly (OO-LOE on flight JAF9611 from Brussels) this Sunday morning (16 May), completing the 17th visit of the subsidiary TUI fly Benelux to São Paulo this year.

In 2020 and 2021, the demand for flights for cargo transportation grew significantly and is expected to continue to increase to meet the worldwide need for testing and distribution of vaccines.

Many airlines have extended their existing cargo operations and also TUI, the largest tourism group in the world, can demonstrate its great capacity due to the collaboration between its various aviation teams.

There have been more than 450 flights worldwide since the end of last year, when TUI increased its focus on cargo operations, including Asia, the USA and South America. TUI is also unique in the sense that it has experience of operating in exotic locations due to its passenger programme, not limited to a standard network. Businesses already compete regularly and successfully with more traditional cargo carriers, such as DHL, Lufthansa, KLM and British Airways.

The TUI fleet of more than 150 planes (Boeing 737, 767 and 787-8 Dreamliner) that are originally intended for passenger transport can be adapted for cargo transport due to their size and model, supplying the capacity required for many import and export companies. Trips to Brazil, for example, accelerate the market for automotive and perishable parts.

GRU Airport is the airport in Brazil that has received the largest number of flights to date, with two more confirmed for the end of May, but also cities like Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and other South American countries are the focus of business.

Flights to Guarulhos have taken place every weekend and are confirmed until the end of May.

May 16, 2021

Source: Guarulhos Hoje