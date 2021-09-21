TUIfly Belgium hangar at Brussels Airport to handle maintenance of all TUI Group narrow-bodies

TUI hires aeronautical engineers and technicians. Zaventem is the new centre of excellence for the engineering of TUI Group’s five airlines

The TUI hangar in Zaventem will henceforth meet all the engineering needs of all narrow-body aircraft of the 5 TUI Group airlines. These are mainly the Boeing 737-700, Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from airlines based in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, which are in need of basic servicing, more specific maintenance, repairs or updates. More than 100 planes will therefore transit regularly through Zaventem, a great first in Belgium. In order to ensure the proper functioning of this new pole, TUI is looking for aeronautical engineers and technicians.

Zaventem is the new centre of excellence for narrow-body aircraft engineering for TUI Aviation’s 5 airlines. Luton (United Kingdom) is the second pole and will specialise in large aircraft. The two sites will be in charge of basic maintenance for the entire TUI Aviation fleet. Aircraft maintenance, logistics, engineering and design activities for certain aeronautical systems will henceforth be centralised in the two poles.

Zaventem was not chosen by chance; the engineers and technicians already in activity are renowned for their versatility and their know-how on all types of aircraft in the fleets of TUI Aviation airlines. Zaventem’s hangar is also the most modern and consumes 70% less energy than the other hangars in the group. In addition, Brussels Airport offers an excellent connection with the rest of the world.

In order to ensure the proper functioning of this new pole, TUI is looking for new profiles to strengthen the teams already in place within TUI Engineering and Maintenance, the maintenance and engineering department. TUI is looking for graduate aeronautical engineers and technicians who will work with cutting edge tools and programmes on one of the most modern fleets in Europe. This area of ​​expertise is a growing sector in constant development and in constant search for new talents. We also encourage students to choose this orientation, which guarantees both job security and an exciting and international work environment.

Geert Somers, Director of Engineering and Maintenance TUI Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to centralise and further develop our maintenance and engineering activities in Zaventem. The creation of new maintenance lines, increased internalisation, and the search for new talent resulting in a positive trend in these difficult times. We are delighted to be able to build and develop together this new logistics maintenance centre for continental Europe“.

