TUI will move some of its flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to Brussels Airport in October

TUI will move several flights from Amsterdam to Brussels in October due to the limitations on the maximum number of departing passengers allowed at Schiphol Airport. According to TUI, the affected flights are holiday bookings with departures during the 10 to 31 October period to the destinations Tenerife, Kos, Mallorca, Crete and Gambia.

Due to the problems with staff shortages at security and large crowds of waiting passengers standing in long queues, Schiphol asked airlines last week to reduce the number of daily passengers by an average of 18 percent until at least the end of October.

“Schiphol has again issued a flight capacity limitation for October, forcing airlines to reduce flights. It is extremely disappointing and unacceptable that Schiphol continues to leave it to others to solve their problems. We do not want our travelers to be the victim and we are not going to cancel holidays,”

TUI said in a statement.