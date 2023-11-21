TUI Nordic and Jettime partnership expands, boosting regional travel options in Sweden

TUI Nordic strengthens its collaboration with Jettime, introducing a new charter aircraft from the Danish airline starting in the summer of 2024. This expansion increases capacity and enhances timetables, particularly benefiting regional airports in Northern Sweden and Finland, and providing more appealing departures from Stockholm-Arlanda Airport during peak seasons.

This collaboration aims to offer customers a broader array of destinations and more convenient travel options from regional airports like Luleå, Umeå, Malmö, and others.

The expanded programme signifies one of TUI’s significant investments in regional airport offerings, reinforcing the partnership’s commitment to providing diverse travel choices for customers in Sweden.