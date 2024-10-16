TUI fly Nordic launches new charter flights from Stockholm Skavsta to Gran Canaria

TUI, the world’s leading tour operator, is introducing direct charter flights from Stockholm Skavsta Airport to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, starting this autumn. The weekly flights, operated by Jettime, will run from October 16, 2024, to April 13, 2025.

Gran Canaria, a year-round sunny destination with beaches, hiking trails, and a lively capital, Las Palmas, is one of TUI’s most popular winter destinations. This new route provides travellers in the Stockholm Skavsta region with a convenient option for planning winter vacations. Bookings are already available on TUI’s website.