TUI fly Nordic flight from Gothenburg to Phuket forced to return to Sweden due to technical fault

A TUI fly Nordic Boeing 787-9 registered SE-RFZ, en route from Gothenburg Landvetter to Phuket, Thailand, on flight 6B355, was compelled to turn back after a technical error was discovered. The aircraft, carrying approximately 300 passengers, managed to reach Azerbaijan before the fault was identified.

The plane is now scheduled to land at Stockholm Arlanda, where it will undergo inspection, and arrangements will be made for accommodations for the passengers. TUI’s Nordic communications manager, Adam Györki, stated that the estimated landing time at Arlanda is around 22:00, after an 8-hour flight to nowhere!