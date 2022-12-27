TUI Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound to Thailand collides with catering truck at Copenhagen

Several hundred people stranded

A food delivery truck collided with a TUI plane at Copenhagen Airport on Tuesday morning. TUIfly Nordic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner registered SE-RFZ was to take off from Kastrup airport towards Krabi in Thailand via Stockholm Arlanda.

According to TUI’s spokesman Adam Györki, around 340 people, the plane’s full capacity, are affected by the incident, which will delay their departure by a day.

“I feel a little sad because we had planned two full weeks in Thailand. Then we don’t know, it’s not certain that the flight will leave tomorrow either,” says passenger Stella Johansson, 15.

“A catering truck that was supposed to deliver food to the flight has accidentally driven into the plane so that it has been damaged. We couldn’t take off,” says Adam Györki.

Later in the evening of the same day, the tour operator stated that it has arranged a new plane – with the hope of taking the passengers to Thailand by 11:00 on Wednesday. According to TUI, the passengers have been informed of the new departure time via an SMS.

“In the meantime, we have ensured that those who travelled to Stockholm have been allowed to check into hotels at Arlanda,” explains Györki.

According to Györki, around 90 people have so far checked into hotels in Stockholm.

TUI wants to emphasise that the company “puts its passengers first” and that they do “the best they can to take care of the passengers“.

Source: Expressen