TUI Group cancels all trips to Rhodes until Tuesday 25 July

The situation that arose yesterday in the south of Rhodes following the forest fires remains very precarious today and it is not clear at the moment when the situation will improve. All travellers who were hurriedly evacuated yesterday will be personally contacted today by a TUI employee so that the tour operator can work out the most suitable solution for their situation.

Although the number of Belgian travellers in the affected region is quite limited, the situation affects many holidaymakers. At this stage of the crisis, it is not yet clear how the coming days will unfold across the island. Due to these unclear circumstances, TUI has decided for safety reasons not to allow any new travellers to Rhodes from today until Tuesday included. In this way, the vacant hotel rooms on the fully booked island can speed up the reception of the affected customers.

The decision applies to flights to Rhodes Airport and trips to all locations on Rhodes.

In Sweden, Ving and Apollo have also cancelled flights to resorts on Rhodes. Sunweb Denmark also informs the media that they have cancelled departures to the Greek island on Sunday.

The fire service has categorised the entire east coast of the Greek mainland as well as the islands of Evvia and Rhodes as category 5 areas, i.e. the highest on a scale for fire risk.