TUI fly Belgium to withdraw Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Brussels operations

TUI Group has announced a strategic adjustment to its long-haul operations, which will see the withdrawal of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Brussels Airport. This decision aligns with TUI Group’s fleet strategy, optimizing aircraft deployment based on both commercial and operational efficiency. The changes will take effect from the winter season 2025-2026.

Over the past years, the profitability of TUI’s long-haul operations in Belgium has been under increasing pressure. Despite several adjustments to the flight program, demand for Caribbean destinations from Belgium has not met expectations. As a result, TUI will no longer operate direct flights from Brussels to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Cancun (Mexico), and Curaçao starting next winter.

TUI Airlines will now fully concentrate on medium-haul flights from Brussels, while long-haul operations will be consolidated at other hubs within the TUI Airline network. This strategy will be supported by a growing cross-border sales approach, allowing the airline to enhance efficiency across its markets.