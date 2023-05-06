Tui Fly Belgium welcomes first Embraer E195-E2 at Brussels Airport

Yesterday, the first of three Embraer E195-E2’s for Tui Fly Belgium arrived at Brussels Airport, Belgium. Previously, the aircraft operated for Belavia, a Belarusian airline. Tui intends to schedule the aircraft from Antwerp. As a replacement for the Embraer 190, the new aircraft has a longer range and a bigger capacity, allowing it to fly to Crete, Antalya and the Canary Islands.

The aircraft has temporarily been registered EI-GYW but will be entered into the Belgian registry as OO-ETB.

Fresh from the paint shop hangar at Shannon, Ireland, sporting the distinctive TUI livery:

Picture: copyright Malcolm Nason (Flickr)

Intel: BRU 05/05/2023 (OO-JFP)