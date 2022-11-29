Home Airports Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL) Unions fear a reduction of TUI Fly Belgium flights from Brussels South...

Unions fear a reduction of TUI Fly Belgium flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Bart Noëth
Will tour operator TUI (Fly Belgium) reduce flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Belgium in 2023 ? Union members are worried with a steadfast gossip, and after the extraordinary works council that was organised today (Tuesday), unions remain with many questions.

According to Belgian SUDINFO, TUI Fly Belgium will – in 2023 – reduce its offer from Charleroi Airport to only a dozen destinations in the Maghreb region: Algiers/Oran (Algeria), Casablanca/Tangier (Morocco), Djerba/Tunis (Tunisia). The other destinations will be distributed to other Belgian airports: Antwerp, Liège and Brussels Airport.

Unions already expressed their concerns to the management of the airport: “on our requests, the BSCA convened an extraordinary works council concerning the persistent rumors about TUI, but our questions remain unanswered.”

