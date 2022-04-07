TUI fly Belgium resumes Zanzibar and Mombasa route twice per day week from All Saints holidays

TUI Belgium, the country’s largest travel organisation, will be offering flights and package tours to Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Mombasa (Kenya) from the All Saints holidays. The flights will be operated by TUI fly Belgium from Brussels airport.

TUI fly will connect Brussels Airport to Zanzibar and Mombasa from Friday 28 October. It will make two flights a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. The two destinations will be combined on each flight.

It is possible to book a ticket from €199.99 per journey.

The tour operator TUI is already offering a package holiday offer to Zanzibar for this summer in collaboration with Qatar Airways. The 15 hotels, 80% of which offer the all-inclusive formula, are located on the edge of a magnificent beach and obtain excellent scores from customers, particularly the 5-star establishments, TUI Blue Bahari Zanzibar and Riu Palace Zanzibar. In June, a second RIU hotel will open its doors: the Riu Jambo, a four-star hotel.

Package tours in Kenya are offered from the All Saints holidays and have 13 hotels. The region has been known for many years as a gateway for safaris, which are also included in the TUI offer.