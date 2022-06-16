Navigate

Two new routes from Lille to Algeria this summer with TUI fly Belgium

© Boeing and TUI Fly Belgium

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

The airline TUI fly Belgium, which already serves 19 destinations from Lille airport throughout the season, announces the launch of two new routes, to Bejaïa and Tlemcen. The company has now received all the authorisations from the French and Algerian authorities to operate these routes, the launch of which had been postponed several times due to the international health context.

Lille-Bejaia and Lille-Tlemcen from Wednesday, July 6

TUI fly Belgium confirms that it has received authorisation from the French and Algerian authorities to operate a regular flight program this summer on two new routes to Algeria from Lille.

TUI fly will serve Bejaïa and Tlemcen airports from July 6th.

The schedule in detail

Lille – Bejaia

• Period: flights from 06/07 to 02/11

• Flight day: Wednesday

• Times (local times)*: Lille – Béjaïa 06:00 – 07:50 / Béjaïa – Lille 08:25 – 12:20

Lille – Tlemcen

• Periods: flights from 06/07 to 05/10 (then from 11/10 to 02/11)

• Flight day: Wednesday until 05/10 (Tuesday from 11/10)

• Times (local times)*: Lille – Tlemcen 13:00 – 15:05 / Tlemcen – Lille 15:40 – 19:45

* hours subject to change in the days to come

Tickets are already on sale:

  • in travel agency
  • across all online distribution channels
  • on the company’s websites: www.tuifly.fr and www.tuifly.be
Lille, June 16, 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. A TUI Fly Belgium plane en route to Liège returns to Casablanca after a bird strike

    Almost an hour after taking off from Casablanca, a plane from TUI Fly Belgium had…

  2. TUI fly Belgium cancels all flights to Bulgaria and North Macedonia

    TUI fly Belgium is cancelling all flights to and from Bulgaria until 30 June, VRT…