TUIfly cancels all flights from Belgium and The Netherlands to Israel until the end of December

TUIfly announced on Monday the cancellation of all its flights to Israel from Belgium and the Netherlands until the end of the year.

However, flights between Antwerp and Tel Aviv, which were initially scheduled to start on December 14, remain undecided, according to the airline.

On October 7, amid the renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas, TUIfly suspended all flights to the region for two weeks. This suspension has now been extended until the end of the year.

Additionally, Belgian airline Brussels Airlines, through its parent company Lufthansa, announced the cancellation of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv, with the suspension in effect until at least October 22.