TUIfly Belgium’s second Boeing 737 MAX to restart flights after grounding had a quickly-resolved technical problem in Alicante

On Sunday 21 February, TUIfly Belgium Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered OO-TMY was scheduled to make its first commercial flight with passengers on the route Brussels-Malaga-Alicante-Brussels (flight numbers TB1011 and TB1012).

The flights were carried out without problems until Alicante, where the aircraft had a technical problem after landing at 14:03.

TUI sent a relief aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 registered OO-TUV, to Alicante with a spare part for the MAX (flight JAF111F arriving at Alicante at 21:30).

The 737-800 came back with the stranded passengers (Departure ALC 22:19 – arrival BRU 00:31), while the MAX was quickly repaired and could come back to Brussels 15 minutes later as flight JAF112F, as confirmed to Aviation24.be by TUI spokesperson Sarah Saucin.

OO-TUV’s next mission will be a flight to and from Mazar-I-Sharif, Afghanistan, on behalf of Belgian Defence.

