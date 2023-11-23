TUIfly Belgium will not operate any flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport in Summer 2024

TUIfly Belgium has declared that it won’t operate any flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport during the summer of 2024. The airline had previously shifted its Charleroi flights to Brussels Airport for the winter season.

The decision, driven by changing passenger demand, aims to provide the best flight options and reflects current market dynamics. TUIfly intends to concentrate its operations on other Belgian airports—Brussels, Ostend-Bruges, Antwerp, and Liège—offering a diverse range of destinations.

Despite operating flights from Charleroi Airport last summer, the company’s upcoming plans exclude Charleroi for the forthcoming summer season.