TUIfly Belgium to operate flights from Düsseldorf to the Caribbean for cruise passengers

TUI finally offers long-distance flights from Düsseldorf

The original plan of the TUI Group was to send TUIfly (Germany) long-haul flights from Düsseldorf to destinations in the sun. But then the Corona crisis came and put the long-haul expansion on hold. After all, a TUIfly long-haul aircraft has now started in Düsseldorf.

Until now, TUIfly (Germany) was operating only short- and medium-haul flights with a fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Since yesterday, 5 November, TUI is offering two long-haul routes from Düsseldorf to La Romana in the Dominican Republic and to Barbados, up to five times a week, with cruise passengers from TUI Cruises and Aida on board. They are served by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets operated by TUI Airlines Belgium, as Aviation24.be announced in September.

TUI’s first intercontinental connection to La Romana, where the guests will embark on their 14-day cruise on Mein Schiff 2, departed from Düsseldorf Airport at 10:05 on Friday 5 November. The flight TB9601 was operated by Boeing 787-8 registered OO-JDL.

From Monday 8 November onwards, the second route, also with a Boeing 787-8, will link Düsseldorf to Barbados.

Originally, TUIfly (Germany) was supposed to fly these guests with its planned long-haul expansion. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the tour operator and its airline division have got into financial difficulties and the TUIfly long-haul plans are therefore on hold. The fleet had to be cut from 39 to 22 aircraft and the workforce had to be reduced.