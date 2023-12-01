TUIfly Belgium to launch Brussels-Dalaman service in Summer 2024

TUIfly Belgium plans to offer Brussels – Dalaman nonstop service in the summer 2024 season, as the airline schedules twice-weekly service from 02 July to 29 August 2024. This route is scheduled with a mix of its own Embraer E190 and Smartlynx A320 aircraft.

Timetable

TB3301 BRU 13:45 – 18:45 DLM E90 2 TB3301 BRU 13:45 – 18:45 DLM 320 4 TB3302 DLM 19:15 – 22:25 BRU E90 2 TB3302 DLM 19:15 – 22:25 BRU 320 4

Note: The Embraer 190 is being phased out at TUIfly Belgium, hence the flights marked E90 are likely to be operated by the newly acquired E195-E2.

Source: AeroRoutes