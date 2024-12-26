TUIfly Belgium stops Ostend – Sharm el-Sheikh route in Summer 2025

TUIfly Belgium is adjusting service between Ostend and Egypt in summer 2025. From 5 April 2025, the airline schedules nonstop terminator Ostend – Hurghada service, replacing Ostend – Sharm el-Sheikh – Hurghada – Ostend triangle routing.

Based on current schedule listing, the airline will no longer offer direct service between Ostend and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Nonstop Hurghada service is scheduled from 5 April 2025 initially with Boeing 737-800, switching to 737 MAX 8 from 24 May 2025 (schedule below), served once weekly.

TB3027 OST1310 – 1935 HRG 7M8 6 TB3028 HRG2000 – 0055+1OST 7M8 6

Source: Aeroroutes