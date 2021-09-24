TUIfly Belgium repatriated 83 Belgians from the island of La Palma after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano

TUIfly Belgium brought back 83 Belgians from the island of La Palma this Thursday. About fifty more should follow in the coming days. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday on the Canary island of La Palma, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people there.

“It was not possible to fly to La Palma in recent days due to the ash clouds,” said a TUI Belgium spokesperson. “We got the green light on Wednesday and so we can bring back the first Belgians on Thursday. The 50 more will return on Saturday or Wednesday because TUIfly only operates two weekly connections with La Palma.”