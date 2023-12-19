TUIfly Belgium moves Antwerp – Tel Aviv launch to mid-March 2024

TUIfly Belgium since late October filed a revised service launch on Antwerp – Tel Aviv route, originally scheduled from 14 December 2023.

The revised launch date is tentatively scheduled for 14 March 2024 at the earliest, with Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, although the schedule listing shows aircraft code E90. The schedule below is effective 31 March 2024 (Summer season).

TB3803 ANR 22:00 – 03:50+1 TLV E90 37 TB3802 TLV 05:15 – 09:30 ANR E90 14

Source: Aeroroutes

As mentioned earlier, the Lufthansa Group airlines are resuming Tel Aviv flights on 8 January 2024, except Brussels Airlines which will not relaunch such flights before 4 February.