TUIfly Belgium launches Pristina (Kosovo) as a new destination in triangular flights

TUIfly Belgium will start serving Pristina in September and October 2023. The capital of Kosovo will be linked to Brussels on selected dates as an intermediate stop in triangular routes to Corfu, Dubrovnik and Thessaloniki.

Brussels – Pristina – Corfu – Brussels

03 October 2023 by Boeing 737-700

15 October 2023 by Boeing 737-800

Brussels – Pristina – Dubrovnik – Brussels

27 September 2023 by Boeing 737-800



Brussels – Pristina – Thessaloniki – Brussels

15 September 2023 by Airbus A320

22 September 2023 by Airbus A320

02 October 2023 by Boeing 737-800

06 October 2023 by Boeing 737-700

Source: Aeroroutes