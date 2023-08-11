TUIfly Belgium launches Pristina (Kosovo) as a new destination in triangular flights

TUIfly Belgium will start serving Pristina in September and October 2023. The capital of Kosovo will be linked to Brussels on selected dates as an intermediate stop in triangular routes to Corfu, Dubrovnik and Thessaloniki.
Brussels – Pristina – Corfu – Brussels
03 October 2023 by Boeing 737-700
15 October 2023 by Boeing 737-800
Brussels – Pristina – Dubrovnik – Brussels
27 September 2023 by Boeing 737-800
Brussels – Pristina – Thessaloniki – Brussels
15 September 2023 by Airbus A320
22 September 2023 by Airbus A320
02 October 2023 by Boeing 737-800
06 October 2023 by Boeing 737-700
Source: Aeroroutes