TUIfly Belgium axes planned new Ohrid, North Macedonia, service

According to Ex-YU-Aviation, TUIfly Belgium has shelved plans to launch seasonal flights between Brussels Airport and Ohrid (North Macedonia) this summer season. Services were to commence on June 6 and operate once per week on Saturdays.

TUIfly Belgium is currently grounded and has tentatively scheduled its resumption of operations for June 18. Its planned new service between Brussels and Pula (Croatia) is still scheduled to go ahead from June 20.

The TUI Group has announced that it will cut 8,000 jobs as it seeks to reduce its fixed costs by 30% to stay afloat amid the current COVID-19 crisis.

