TUI Belgium resumes flights and holiday packages to Egypt and the Red Sea

Travel organisation TUI sees a strong market demand for a winter holiday around the Red Sea, Egypt. The country also gets the “green light” after TUI was able to evaluate the situation on site in terms of sanitary conditions and the guarantee of a pleasant holiday experience. During the corona outbreak in March 2020, the travel group had to abruptly stop its flights and package holidays to Egypt.

Next to flights from Brussels Airport, TUI will launch flights from other Belgian airports Ostend-Bruges and Charleroi Brussels South. In total, TUI will offer a wide network of 11 flights per week to the 3 Egyptian airports around the Red Sea:

From Brussels Airport:

Hurghada on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Sharm el Sheikh on Thursday and Sunday

Marsa Alam on Sunday

From Ostend-Bruges:

Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh on Monday and Friday

From Charleroi Brussels South:

Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh on Wednesday and Saturday

Flights and package holidays to Hurghada from 2 December

“Travellers who want a sunny holiday during the winter have often found it in non-European destinations such as Egypt. For the past year and a half, TUI has had to systematically cancel bookings for Egypt a few weeks before departure due to the pandemic, much to the disappointment of our passengers. However, the customers who travel during the winter months, usually adults, have now largely been fully vaccinated,” TUI spokesman Piet Demeyere says.

Based on an extensive internal assessment, TUI has decided not to cancel flights and package holidays to Egypt in the near future as the country receives a positive evaluation. Holidaymakers can count on the sanitary situation on site being under control and the holiday experience being little hindered by the local corona measures.

With this decision, TUI is meeting the demand from a loyal winter audience in Egypt, which is known for its favourable price-quality ratio. On 2 December, after almost 21 months, a first TUI fly flight will depart from Brussels Airport to Hurghada. Destinations Sharm el Sheikh and Marsa Alam will be offered again at the start of the Christmas holidays. Cultural destination Luxor will follow in January 2022.

The systematic opening of new non-EU destinations with a positive evaluation also avoids large concentrations of holidaymakers in too limited a number of other winter sun destinations.