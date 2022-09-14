TUI fly cuts long-haul flights from Belgium

TUI fly Belgium will only base one Boeing 787 long-haul aircraft at Brussels Airport next summer instead of two. Some distant destinations will disappear from the offer, others will be flown less often, TUI Belgium spokesman Piet Demeyere confirmed on Wednesday.

Demeyere explains the decision to the high energy prices. Tour operator TUI works with fuel surcharges, which have sometimes risen to 300 euros for distant destinations in recent months, an amount that many Belgian travellers are not willing to pay.

The redundant long-haul Boeing 787 Dreamliner is moving to the Netherlands. It will replace an ageing Boeing 767. The Netherlands has a more stable demand, especially for the Netherlands Antilles.

Because only one Dreamliner will fly from Brussels Airport, Miami and Santo Domingo will disappear from the offer next summer. The other destinations – Jamaica, Cuba, Cancun and Punta Cana – will remain, albeit with a reduced frequency.