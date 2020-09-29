TUI fly Belgium will temporarily suspend flights from Belgian regional airports Ostend, Antwerp and Liège

TUI fly Belgium will suspend operations from the regional airports of Ostend-Bruges, Antwerp and Liège between 9 November and 17 December, says Travel Express Benelux on its Facebook page.

Already in normal years, the period between the mid-autumn holiday and the Christmas holidays is the quietest of the year. This year, the coronavirus crisis provides for even lower demand.

Therefore, TUI fly has decided to optimise its operations during those six weeks and to concentrate all flights on the airports of Brussels and Charleroi Brussels South.

Travellers who had booked a flight or a package tour from Ostend, Antwerp or Liège for this period will be transferred to a flight to/from Brussels Airport on the same flight day. They will be contacted by TUI for the final arrangements.