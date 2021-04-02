TUI fly Belgium will again fly from Ostend-Bruges airport to Spanish holiday destinations from April

TUI fly Belgium will fly again from Ostend to 4 Spanish destinations from April: Alicante, Malaga, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. From 2 April, there will be three flights per week to Alicante and Malaga (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday). From 4 April, there will be one flight per week (Sunday) to Tenerife and Gran Canaria. From April 21, an extra flight day will be added on Wednesday for the two latter destinations.

Ostend Airport is extremely pleased that TUI fly is resuming its flights via its airport. The first TUI flight (TB1171 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered OO-JAU) departed on time this morning at 06:00 to Alicante and Malaga.

Thanks to the regional character of the airport, it has all the assets to spread passengers and flights as much as possible and thus create a safe travel environment. In addition to all precautions, the airport still guarantees short waiting times at the check-in desk, a smooth security check and a carefree departure.

Due to the measures taken by the Belgian government, only Belgians with an essential travel purpose can currently travel abroad. The passenger must present a signed declaration of honour in this regard at the check-in. He can download the form for this statement from the website of the FPS Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment 2021: https://travel.info-coronavirus.be/nl/essentiele-reis.

Anyone travelling to Spain must currently also be in possession of a negative corona test of fewer than 72 hours old.

Returning travellers are required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (FLF) within 48 hours prior to their return. You can find this form on the website of Belgian Foreign Affairs and complete it online.