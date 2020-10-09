TUI fly Belgium to offer flights between Rotterdam-The Hague and Morocco

From December 17, TUI fly Belgium will offer twice-weekly flights from Rotterdam/The Hague Airport to both Agadir (Sunday and Thursday) and Marrakech (Monday and Friday) in Morocco.

Travellers will be able to discover the colourful and vibrant UNESCO World Heritage city of Marrakech or, if they prefer, enjoy the sun, sea and beach at the seaside resort of Agadir.

Tickets departing from Rotterdam airport can now be booked on the TUI fly website.