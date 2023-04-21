TUI fly Belgium to move its Charleroi flights to Brussels Airport in Winter 2023-2024. And later?

Belgian airline TUI fly Belgium has confirmed that all flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) to Alger, Oujda, Nador, and Tunis, among others, will be moved to Brussels for the winter season 2023-2024, according to web news portal L-Post.

Additionally, the airline has decided to limit its operations for the summer season of 2023 from the Walloon airport. Many routes have already been transferred to Brussels Airport. TUI fly Belgium has indeed strongly reduced summer activities at Charleroi airport compared to last year. TUI Belgium spokesperson Sarah Saucin earlier confirmed to Aviation24.be the current offer for this summer from Brussels South Charleroi: Algiers, Enfidha, Djerba, Tunis, Oujda, Casablanca, Nador and Tangier.

The total number of flights operated by the company remains the same, so no layoffs are planned. However, it is a different story for the airport of Charleroi.

The decision of TUI fly is another blow to BSCA, as Air Belgium will no longer fly from there this summer, and there are additional concerns about the definitive end of flights to the French Antilles.

In reply to a new Aviation24.be request, Sarah Saucin said: “The airline TUI fly always seeks to plan its flight operations in the most efficient way possible for each season. To do this, for the coming winter season, TUI fly has decided to transfer the flights originally scheduled to depart from and arrive at Charleroi airport to Zaventem airport. Flights to and from Algiers (Algeria), Oujda (Morocco), Nador (Morocco) and Tunis (Tunisia) will therefore be transferred to Brussels. This operational transfer does not affect the total number of flights offered by the airline.” She wouldn’t comment further on summer 2024 flights.