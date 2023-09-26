TUI fly Belgium to link Antwerp and Tel Aviv from December

At the beginning of the year, modern Embraer E2-195 aircraft were put into service at Antwerp Airport. One of the great advantages of this type of aircraft is its greater flight autonomy, up to 4,455 km. This is not the first time this year that a new destination, hitherto unthinkable from the airport, can be offered there. On December 14, the first flight connecting Antwerp to Tel Aviv will be a first for Antwerp airport.

Beyond the growing success of Tel Aviv as a city trip destination, the route is also good news for the Jewish community of Antwerp who will now be able to reach Israel comfortably.

In October 2022, TUI fly Belgium announced that it would integrate three Embraer E2-195s into its fleet in the spring. These innovative aircraft were to be deployed at Antwerp Airport. These aircraft are not only revolutionary from an ecological point of view but also for their flight autonomy which can reach 4,455 km. They immediately offered new opportunities for Antwerp. This summer, Crete, Antalya and Tenerife have expanded the flight programme. This winter, with Tel Aviv, a new and even more distant destination will be added.

TUI fly offers two flights per week to Tel Aviv, on Thursday and Sunday. The first flight will take place on Thursday, December 14.

On Thursday, flights depart at 10:00 and arrive at 15:50. The return flight leaves Tel Aviv at 16:40 and lands in Antwerp at 21:05.

On Sunday, flights depart at 08:55 and arrive at 14:45. The return flight leaves Tel Aviv at 15:35 and lands in Antwerp at 20:00.

Many Belgians have wanted to take a city trip to Tel Aviv for a long time. The White City, so called because of its numerous buildings from the 1930s, is on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This trendy city is also known for its beaches and nightlife.

But Tel Aviv is above all the destination of choice for the Jewish community of Antwerp. This direct line is therefore excellent news for them. Never before has Israel been so easily accessible.