TUI fly Belgium to launch flights from Amsterdam to Pristina (Kosovo) via Tirana (Albania)

Next month, TUI fly Belgium will launch flights between Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands, and Pristina, Kosovo, as a tag-on to the flights previously operated to Tirana, Albania.
The carrier will operate the service with the routing Amsterdam – Tirana – Pristina – Amsterdam, without sales rights on the Tirana – Pristina sector.
Flights TB4693 (AMS-TIA-PRN) and TB4694 (PRN-AMS) will start on 15 May and run each Tuesday and Saturday, with the Boeing 737NG aircraft.
Source: EX-YU Aviation
[…] Source link : https://www.aviation24.be/airlines/tui-aviation/tui-fly-belgium/tui-fly-belgium-to-lau… Author : Publish date : 2021-04-26 19:26:07 Copyright for syndicated content belongs to the linked Source. Tags: AlbaniaAmsterdamAviation24beBelgiumflightsFlyKosovolaunchPristinaTiranaTUI Previous Post […]