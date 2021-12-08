TUI fly Belgium weekly from Brussels to Aruba (Dutch Caribbean) from April

As from the next Summer season, TUI fly Belgium will link Brussels Airport to the island of Aruba, in the Dutch Caribbean off the Venezuela coast.

Flights will be operated every Sunday by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with an intermediate stop at Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Departure from Brussels at 09:00 and arrival in Aruba at 15:15.

The return flight to Brussels Airport is non-stop. Departure from Aruba at 16:05 and arrival in Brussels on Monday morning at 07:45. All times local.