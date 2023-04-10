TUI fly Belgium to add two routes from Antwerp to the Canary Islands in H2 2023

TUI fly Belgium plans to add 2 routes from Antwerp, with service to respectively Gran Canaria and Tenerife, in the second half of 2023.

An Embraer E190 aircraft will operate the flights according to the following schedules.

Antwerp – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas effective 03 November 2023, 2 weekly E190

TB1611 ANR 0800 – 1200 LPA E90 2 TB1611 ANR 1110 – 1510 LPA E90 5 TB1612 LPA 1225 – 1820 ANR E90 2 TB1612 LPA 1535 – 2130 ANR E90 5



Antwerp – Tenerife South effective 30 June 2023, 2 weekly E190

(Schedule below is effective 30JUN23 – 23OCT23, service is maintained on/after 30OCT23)

TB1821 ANR 1240 – 1640 TFS E90 1 TB1821 ANR 1255 – 1655 TFS E90 5 TB1822 TFS 1705 – 2235 ANR E90 1 TB1822 TFS 1720 – 2250 ANR E90 5

