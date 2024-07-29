TUI fly Belgium temporarily relocates Antwerp flights due to major spare parts delay

TUI fly Belgium has announced that flights to and from Antwerp will be temporarily relocated due to significant delays in the delivery of crucial spare parts. The airline operates three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft from Antwerp, which have been in service since last year. These aircraft undergo continuous checks and maintenance to meet the highest safety standards.

However, persistent global supply chain issues have led to delays of several months in receiving essential replacement parts for these Embraer E2 planes. As a result, TUI fly was forced to rebook some flights from Antwerp to Brussels when the first Embraer 195-E2 became unusable.

Using other aircraft from Antwerp was not feasible, as the runway cannot accommodate larger planes from the Boeing fleet. Recently, the second Embraer also required critical parts, and over the past weekend, the third aircraft had to be grounded.

TUI fly is working closely with suppliers to resolve the issue as soon as possible and aims to resume Antwerp flights promptly. Meanwhile, alternative flights will be offered for all Antwerp-bound flights through October 6. Affected passengers will be contacted directly.