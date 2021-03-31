TUI fly Belgium takes off again from Antwerp Airport to 5 Spanish holiday destinations

After almost 5 months, TUI fly will be flying again from Antwerp to 5 Spanish destinations from 20 April: Alicante, Malaga, Mallorca, Ibiza and Murcia. All internationally endorsed COVID-19 protocols are respected on these flights. This decision is the next step in the gradual restart of the flight plan. After Brussels, Charleroi and Ostend, Antwerp is the fourth Belgian airport from which TUI is organising flights this spring. This summer, a new destination will be offered from Antwerp: Avignon.

It has been almost 5 months since the last TUI fly flight departed from Antwerp to Alicante. Since then, the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic have limited air traffic to such an extent that TUI fly was obliged to only offer flights from Zaventem and Charleroi. The ban on non-essential travel may expire from April 19. The airline is scheduling two flights a week to the 5 main destinations in Spain from April 20.

Wednesday & Sunday to Alicante

Tuesday & Saturday to Malaga

Monday & Friday to Ibiza

Thursday & Sunday to Mallorca

Wednesday & Saturday to Murcia

Gunther Hofman, Managing Director TUI fly Western Region: “TUI fly is the only airline that traditionally offers flights from all Belgian airports. By restarting our flight plan from Antwerp, we are giving an important part of our passengers the opportunity to depart from their preferred airport.”

Eric Dumas, CEO Antwerp Airport: “We are extremely pleased that TUI fly is resuming its flights via Antwerp Airport. Thanks to the regional character of our airport, we have all the assets to spread passengers and flights as much as possible and thus create a safe travel environment. In addition to all precautions, we still guarantee short waiting times at the check-in desk, a smooth security check and a carefree departure. We look forward to welcoming the travellers of TUI fly again.”

Individual tickets can be reserved for the 5 destinations via www.tuifly.be or via the travel agent. The traveller currently has to submit a negative corona test of maximum 72 hours old to access the Spanish territory.

From June 18, TUI fly also offers a new destination from Antwerp: Avignon. You can fly to the French city twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.