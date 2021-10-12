TUI fly Belgium resumes package travel to Morocco and connects Belgium to 9 Moroccan destinations

During the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, TUI had to suddenly stop its package tours to Morocco. Since then, the vast majority of Belgians have been fully vaccinated and there is a strong market demand for holidays in Marrakech and Agadir, especially during the winter months. These two destinations will be offered again on October 15 after TUI was able to assess the situation there in terms of sanitary conditions and ensure that they could have a pleasant holiday.

Flights connecting Antwerp to Morocco will also be relaunched after a year and a half. With 27 flights per week to 9 Moroccan airports and from 3 Belgian airports, TUI fly has the largest network of airlines to Morocco from Belgium.

Package trips to Agadir and Marrakech from October 15

If you want to get in the sun in winter, you often search for your destination outside of Europe. For eighteen months, TUI has systematically had to cancel package reservations for Morocco a few weeks before departure. Those concerned strongly regretted the limited travel offer and the many cancellations. But in recent months, the vaccination rate of Belgians has improved considerably. Customers who travel in the winter, usually adults, are almost all fully vaccinated.

Based on a thorough internal assessment, TUI has decided not to cancel Morocco package holidays from 15 October as the destination received a positive rating. On site, holidaymakers can count on a sanitary situation under control and a holiday experience little limited by local health measures.

By making this decision, TUI responds to the demand of a public loyal to Morocco in winter and believes that the time has come to reopen Agadir and Marrakech. It also avoids large concentrations of vacationers in too few other sunny winter destinations. TUI recommends these destinations only for fully immunised travellers.

The largest offer of flights to Morocco from Belgium

The airline TUI fly, an important Belgian player for flights to Morocco for many years, is strengthening its offer to this destination and even offers some exclusive routes from Belgium:

After a year and a half of absence, five flights will leave from Antwerp each week, from November, three to Nador and two to Tangier.

From 15 November, TUI fly will connect Brussels to Tetouan every week.

TUI fly is the only company to offer a weekly flight between Charleroi and Al Hoceima.

From November, TUI fly will operate 27 flights per week from Brussels, Charleroi and Antwerp to 9 Moroccan airports:

from Brussels: Marrakech (3), Agadir (3), Casablanca (1) and Tétouan (1)

from Charleroi: Casablanca (3), Nador (3), Oujda (3), Tangier (2), Rabat (2) and Al Hoceima (1)

from Antwerp: Nador (3) and Tangier (2)