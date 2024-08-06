TUI fly Belgium resumes flights with one of its three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft amid engine issues

TUI fly Belgium resumed flights with one of its three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft on August 5, following a ten-day grounding for engine maintenance. The aircraft, registered OO-ETA and named “Brussels”, had been operating between Brussels and Malaga on the first day, and from Brussels and Ostend to Murcia today.

The remaining two jets are still out of service due to ongoing issues with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, specifically problems with contaminated powder metal that can cause cracks in turbine parts. This issue has affected many airlines, resulting in long maintenance times for affected aircraft.

TUIfly’s Embraers are normally based in Antwerp, but will fly out of Brussels until at least October. The E195-E2s, leased from AerCap, were previously operated by Belavia.