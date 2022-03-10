TUI fly Belgium resumes flights to Tunisia after 2 years of absence

Flights and packages to Tunisia again from the Easter holiday

Last Mediterranean destination again on the map

Tunisia, traditionally in the top 5 of the most booked holiday countries until 2019, remained the conspicuous absentee for months when TUI was able to systematically restart non-European destinations from October 2021. This was due to the strict quarantine obligations for unvaccinated people on arrival, in practice mainly a problem for families with children. In the meantime, that measure has been lifted and the country is again easily accessible for everyone. TUI fly Belgium will restart flights from 2 April.

During the corona outbreak in March 2020, TUI, the largest travel organisation in Belgium, had to abruptly stop its flights and package holidays, including to Tunisia. In the meantime, the great majority of Belgians have been fully vaccinated and there are hopeful prospects for the summer due to strong market demand, also for non-European destinations.

Since October 2021, TUI has regularly drawn up a travel assessment of non-European destinations with regard to the sanitary situation on the one hand and the guarantee of a pleasant holiday experience on the other. A favourable evaluation has already given the green light for many destinations in recent months. But not for Tunisia.

The reason why travel to this very popular holiday country could not be started was due to the entry conditions of the country itself. Initially, there was a general quarantine obligation of 10 days and until recently this measure continued to apply to all non-vaccinated people, until recently a difficult situation for many Belgian children and young people under 18 years of age. This made a holiday in Tunisia impossible for families, the most important target group because of the many family hotels and the very attractive price tag.

Tunisian hotels have not increased their prices since 2019, the last pre-corona year. Tunisia has been the most affordable holiday destination for many years, it has the most beautiful white sandy beaches in the Mediterranean and there is extensive entertainment and sports infrastructure in most hotels.

The Belgian market is very important for Tunisia. After the English, Germans and French, Belgium is the fourth country in terms of number of travellers. This restart is therefore also a huge boost for the hoteliers.

Maike Mahmoud, Assistant General Manager of Club TUI Magic Life Africana in Hammamet Yasmine, says: “The Belgian guests are greatly appreciated by our team for their friendliness and flexible attitude. Moreover, they often communicate very easily with the other nationalities due to their knowledge of French or English.”

Wafa Taieb, Hotel Manager TUI Blue Scheherazade in Sousse, says: “In 2019, thirty per cent of our guests came from Belgium, including many loyal ‘repeaters’ whom we see every year. After two years, it is fantastic news for both of us that the borders will open again without restrictions.”

In practice:

TUI fly Belgium flies to 3 Tunisian airports. You can book a flight from € 49.99 one way to Tunis. Flights to Enfidha and Djerba from €79.99, from Brussels and as of July also from Ostend, Charleroi and Liège.

Tour operator TUI offers 53 hotels in Tunisia via airports Enfidha and Djerba. All but one of the hotels offer the all-in formula. A week’s holiday in Tunisia is already possible from € 363/person (Samira Club Hammamet – departure May 4 – all-in)