TUI fly Belgium resumes flights to the Canary island of La Palma in March

Now that the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that became active on September 19, 2021 has officially ended, La Palma is making every effort to resume normal life. Tourism, an important economic pillar and source of income for many islanders, is also ready after a week-long standstill due to the emergency. Most accommodations have been completely free from the damage caused by the volcano.

Characteristic of tourism on ‘la isla bonita’ are the sporting challenges through hiking and cycling tours to discover the beauty and diversity of nature on this island. The recent event has undoubtedly heightened the nature lover’s fascination with this small but unique Canary Island.

TUI is once again offering flights and package holidays from Saturday 5 March.

The volcanic eruptions on La Palma were the most important news in the media for days in September last year. As spectacular as the images were and as fascinating as this natural phenomenon may be from a scientific point of view, it left a trail of destruction in its wake and many residents had to flee their homes. Tourism on the island also came to a sudden halt.

Today the effects are still visible and in some places the landscape has even been completely changed as a result of the lava flows. And yet the situation must also be put into perspective: the affected area is 12 km², less than 2% of the total area of ​​​​La Palma (708 km²).

The east coast of the island, where most of the hotels are located, was completely untouched. The hotels have since resumed their activities. The typical excursions on La Palma – walks, hikes and mountain bike tours – are again organized everywhere on the island, except in the affected area of ​​the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

‘La isla bonita’, the elegant nickname for this island with its exceptional natural beauty, is ready to receive tourists again. Last year’s events are already boosting La Palma’s fame: from a small, relatively unknown island among the big names among the Canary Islands, La Palma has now grown into an exceptional destination that is gaining enormously in interest in these times of growing awareness on ecology and ecotourism. La Palma is now on the wish list of many nature lovers.

TUI fly is the only Belgian airline with direct flights to La Palma. The airline will restart this destination from March 5 with a weekly flight from Brussels, on Saturdays. The package holidays to La Palma will also continue at tour operator TUI from March 5 with 9 hotels in the offer.