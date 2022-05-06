TUI fly Belgium resumes flights to Algeria

After more than two years of absence, the airline TUI fly Belgium is resuming its flights to Algeria.

Initially, and from mid-May, it will offer two routes. From Brussels South Charleroi airport, it will serve the capital of Algiers once a week as well as Oran, the second-largest city in Algeria.

In practice:

Algiers : 1 flight every Thursday from 12 May (Charleroi 14:30 – 16:30 Algiers 17:25 – 21:25 Charleroi)

: 1 flight every Thursday from 12 May (Charleroi 14:30 – 16:30 Algiers 17:25 – 21:25 Charleroi) Oran: 1 flight every Wednesday from 11 May (Charleroi 15:30 – 17:50 Oran 18:40 – 22:50 Charleroi)