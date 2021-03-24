TUI fly Belgium resumes flights from Ostend to Spanish holiday destinations on 2 April

TUI fly Belgium will fly again from Ostend to 4 Spanish destinations from Friday 2 April: Alicante, Malaga, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. From April 2 there will be flights to Alicante and Malaga three times a week (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday). From April 4 there will be one flight per week (Sunday) to Tenerife and Gran Canaria. From April 21, an extra flight day will be added on Wednesday for these two destinations.

Ostend Airport is extremely pleased that TUI fly is resuming its flights via their airport. The regional character of the airport guarantees all the assets to spread passengers and flights as much as possible and thus create a safe travel environment. In addition to all precautions, the airport guarantee short waiting times at the check-in desk, a smooth security check and a carefree departure.

Due to the measures taken by the Belgian government, only Belgians with an essential travel purpose can currently travel abroad. The passengers must present a signed declaration of honour at the check-in. They can download the form for this statement from the website of the FPS Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment 2021: https://travel.info-coronavirus.be/nl/essentiele-reis.

Anyone travelling to Spain must currently also be in possession of a negative corona test of maximum 72 hours old.

Returning travellers are required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (FLF) within 48 hours prior to their return. This form is available on the website of Foreign Affairs.

Corona tests can be carried out at the North Sea Aviation Center at Ostend airport on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (between 09:00 and 13:00) and on Fridays (between 09:00 and 18:00). The cost of a covid-19 test is 95 euros. Appointment via 059 40 18 00 or info@nsac.aero.