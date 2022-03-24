TUI fly Belgium resumes flights from Lille Airport (France) to 19 destinations with two based aircraft

After having had to reduce its offer due to the health crisis and travel restrictions, the Belgian airline TUI fly can now actively resume its flight strategy from regional airports. In April, it will position two planes at Lille airport to ensure its summer programme with 19 destinations.

Since the beginning of the year, travellers have once again been confident about their vacation plans and the many reservations made for the summer season are promising. TUI fly Belgium can therefore actively resume its flight strategy from regional airports, much appreciated by passengers. After Brussels, Charleroi, Liège, Ostend and Antwerp, since the summer of 2019 Lille has been the 6th base from which TUI Belgium travellers can take off. The French airport, located just a few kilometres from the border, offers them more choice, whether in terms of destinations or departure days.

A Boeing 737-800 (189 seats) will be based in Lille from 2 April until the end of the autumn holidays which closes the summer season. A second aircraft, a Boeing 737-700 (148 seats), will join it from 29 April to also ensure summer operations. TUI fly will serve a total of 19 destinations departing from Lille airport:

Greece

• Athens: every Monday and Thursday from 19 May;

• Corfu: every Tuesday from 3 May;

• Crete (Heraklion): every Thursday from 14 April;

• Kos: every Saturday from April 16;

• Rhodes: every Sunday from April 17th.

Spain

• Malaga: every Monday and Thursday from April 11;

• Gran Canaria: every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from April 2;

• Tenerife: every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from April 4

• Fuerteventura: every Saturday from April 2;

• Lanzarote: every Monday from April 4;

• Mallorca: every Wednesday from 18 May.

Morocco

• Agadir: every Wednesday and Saturday from April 2;

• Casablanca: every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from April 2;

• Fez: every Tuesday and Friday from April 8;

• Nador: every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from April 6;

• Oujda: every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from April 5;

• Marrakech: every Wednesday and Saturday from April 2;

• Tangier: every Tuesday and Friday from 8 April.

Portugal

• Faro: every Thursday and Saturday from 14 May.

24 March 2022