TUI fly Belgium resumes flights from Liege Airport

After more than 5 months, the airline TUI fly Belgium will again connect Liège airport to 2 Spanish destinations (Alicante and Malaga) from May 3 and to a Turkish destination (Kayseri) from May 7. This decision constitutes a new step in the gradual restart of the flight programme. TUI therefore once again offers departures from all airports in Belgium (Brussels, Charleroi, Ostend, Antwerp and Liège).

It has been more than 5 months since the last flight of TUI fly left Liège airport. Restrictions linked to the COVID-19 epidemic had forced the airline to reduce its offer and only offer flights from Brussels and Charleroi. With the lifting of the travel ban and growing demand, TUI fly can once again offer departures from Liège airport.

Gunther Hofman, Managing Director TUI fly Western Region: “TUI fly is the only airline that offers flights from all airports in Belgium. By relaunching our flight operations from Liège, we are once again offering many passengers the possibility of leaving from their preferred airport“.

Frédéric Jacquet, CEO of Liège Airport: “This is excellent news for our customers because the horizon is gradually emerging. Everyone needs perspectives, projects. Preparing for vacations, going in the sun, that can only do Good morale. To support the resumption of our passenger flights, we are offering free parking until the end of August.”

TUI fly offers 3 destinations from Liège:

Mondays and Fridays to Alicante;

Mondays and Fridays to Malaga;

Mondays and Fridays towards Kayseri.

Tickets can be booked on www.tuifly.be or at a travel agency.

April 30, 2021