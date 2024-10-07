TUI fly Belgium resumes flights from Antwerp Airport after months of diversions to Brussels

For the first time since late July, TUI fly Belgium flights have resumed at Antwerp Deurne airport after months of disruptions caused by spare part shortages for the Embraer aircraft used there.

During this period, passengers had to travel via Brussels Airport, as TUI’s larger Boeing planes were unable to land on Antwerp’s shorter runway.

Starting today, TUI fly Belgium will operate flights from Antwerp again, marking the end of diversions via Brussels Airport. Additionally, the airline is launching its winter programme earlier than usual, with flights no longer departing to summer destinations like Ibiza and Mallorca.

Today’s first scheduled flights include departures to Alicante and Malaga.