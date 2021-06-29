TUI fly Belgium registers particularly strong last minute wave of bookings, especially to Spain and Greece

July and August are traditionally the top months in terms of holiday travel. In normal years, the travel industry can already make a reliable forecast for this period in February, but due to the lack of perspective, this was impossible in 2021. Since April 20, when the ban on non-essential travel was lifted, traveller confidence has gradually returned, helped by an accelerated vaccination campaign and a decline in the number of infections. As a result, TUI has already recorded twice as many bookings in the past 2 months as during the booking period from November 2020 to April 2021. The Spanish and Greek islands are very popular.

2021 will not be as wonderful as 2019, but the trends of the past few weeks promise the best for the number of holidays that TUI, the largest travel company in Belgium, will be able to look back on at the end of August.

The increasingly better corona figures, the increasing vaccination rate in Belgium and at the destinations, the European Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 1 July and the abolition of quarantine measures after return are still enticing many travellers to book a trip to the south. During the month of June, almost all European destinations received more positive travel advice. As a result, TUI is seeing a particularly strong wave of last-minute bookings, both online and in the travel offices.

The two traditionally most important European holiday countries, Spain and Greece, are the traveller’s preference this summer even more than usual. Both countries are in a neck-and-neck race as the most popular destination, with each taking in an unprecedented 40% share of all booked air travel holidays. The reason for this success is easy to explain: both countries have many touristic islands and these destinations were the first to see a strong improvement in the number of corona infections. In the meantime, the situation in almost the whole of Europe is much rosier and countries such as Italy and Bulgaria are also very popular with last-minute bookers.

At its lowest point, at the end of April, TUI recorded 60% fewer bookings than in the peak year 2019. An earlier survey among TUI customers indicated that 80% of the respondents definitely wanted to go on holiday this summer, but waited until there was more certainty. about travel options. This statement now also appears to be correct, because TUI has had a booking wave since the end of April that is increasing in strength every week. The flight capacity for the high season was therefore scaled up to an ambitious 75% of a normal year. This summer 63 destinations will be flown from 5 Belgian airports.

Top 5 countries for airline holidays

1. Spain

2. Greece

3. Bulgaria

4. Turkey

5. Italy

Top 5 regions for airline holidays

1. Mallorca

2. Tenerife

3. Rhodes

4. Crete

5. Kos