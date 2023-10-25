TUI fly Belgium postpones the launch of Antwerp-Tel Aviv flights until 14 March 2024

The airline TUI fly Belgium announced this Wednesday, 25 October 2023 that it has decided to postpone the launch of its flights between Antwerp airport and the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. The first flight will therefore take place on 14 March 2024, and not on 14 December 2023 as was announced last September.

TUI fly had announced earlier that it suspended all flights from Belgium and The Netherlands to Tel Aviv until the end of December 2023, except the future flights from Antwerp. The latter now are postponed even further in time.